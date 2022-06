Image credit: Instagram

Father’s Day 2022: Nakuul Mehta, Shabir Ahluwalia and more celebs with their adorable kids

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s Nakuul Mehta and Sufi, Kumkum Bhagya fame Shabir Ahluwalia and kids Azai and Ivarr, Aditya Narayan and Tvisha, Kapil Sharma and kids Trishaan and Anayra, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Mohit Malik and son Ekbir Malik and more, check out the most adorable bond of TV celebs as a father with their real-life kids. We have a list of handsome hunks and their beautiful daughters/ equally handsome sons’ compilation that’ll melt your hearts. Also, wishing all the fathers out there, a Happy Father’s Day.