Pakistani celebs who worked in Bollywood films

Bollywood has always welcomed a bunch of talents across the globe. Bollywood has accepted talents and artists from Pakistan as well. There are a lot of Pakistan celebs who have worked in Bollywood films and left us amazed with their acting chops. Actor Fawad Khan's Maula Jatt is all set to release on October 13, 2022. This upcoming Pakistani Punjabi film has left viewers on the edge. Several Indian fans have been tweeting if the film would release on OTT and they are eagerly waiting to watch the movie. Before that let's have a look at the Pakistani celebs who have worked in Bollywood.