Image credit: Instagram

Bollywood celebs who are crazy about football

Football is much more than a sport, and has a unique magic power to bring people together. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup approaching, we take a look at the Bollywood celebs such as Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and more are crazy about football and they have their special team to cheer for.