FIFA World Cup 2022: BTS member Jeon Jungkook stole the show

BTS vocalist Jeon Jungkook stole the show at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The song Dreamers is a vibe. He performed with Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi. Top pop stars like Shakira, Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart dropped out as they felt conflicted performing in Qatar. The Arab nation has faced flak after reports came that more than 6,000 workers lost their lives in building those stadiums. They were working in the ruthless heat and could not handle it. Also, Qatar has curbs on same-sex relations. People holding up Pride flags will be arrested. This gave Jeon Jungkook a solo stage. He has done very well, and will soon return home to Korea.