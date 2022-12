Image credit: Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan

It is a big day today. FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals is taking place in Qatar. Two of the most prominent teams are fighting against each other. Everyone wants to know who will win between Argentina vs France. Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebs are watching the match live. Shah Rukh Khan is one of them. He is there to not just watch the , match but also to promote Pathaan. He also taught Wayne Rooney his signature pose.