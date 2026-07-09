FIFA World Cup 2026: Not cricket, THIS popular TV diva is die-hard football fan, supports Argentina and worships Messi

Not cricket, this TV star is a football fan

People around the world are currently in a frenzy over the FIFA World Cup. Everyone is glued to every single match, eager to see who will lift the trophy. In such a situation, how can TV and Bollywood stars be left behind? Even the stars are putting their work on hold to catch this epic football extravaganza. In such a scenario, we are going to tell you about a TV star who is crazy about football. This beauty even went to the World Cup to enjoy the game. Let's find out who we are talking about here.