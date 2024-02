Deepika Padukone guides sister Anisha Padukone to walk her way

Deepika is very much pro to dealing with the paparazzi culture, but her sister is someone who is new to it and doesn't want to be involved in it, and hence you see how protective DP was for her little sister. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan cannot stop gushing over girlfriend Saba Azad’s heart wrenching performance in Songs of Paradise