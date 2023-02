Hrithik Roshan Fighter

Hrithik Roshan is all set to challenge himself with aerial action for the first time with Fighter. Recently he was seen playing a grey character in Vikram Vedha and fans loved his look and performance. Ever since Fighter was announced massive excitement was created around the film. While the actor’s look from the big-ticket entertainer remains under wraps fans have flooded social media with their imagination of how Hrithik Roshan will appear in the Siddharth Anand directorial. Check out the fan-made edits of Hrithik Roshan’s look for Fighter also starring Deepika Padukone.