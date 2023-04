Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Salman Khan exposes award shows at Filmfare Awards 2023

While talking about awards and performances, Salman Khan revealed that he was once called to attend awards and told he would be given the award for Best Actor. It was right after Maine Pyar Kiya. Salman and his whole family had reached to watch him get the award. However, it went to Jackie Shroff. Salman and Salim Khan were naturally, quite very angry and upset.