Alia Bhatt dressed in Anamika Khanna creation

The 69th Filmfare Award function took place recently in Gujarat. It was a star-studded event as many Bollywood and TV celebrities attended the function. Award nights means fashion night. Stars dressed to perfect to look all beautiful and pretty as they walk the red carpet. Last evening was no different. Alia Bhatt looked her gorgeous best. She chose corset styled gown cum saree by brand Anamika Khanna. She was styled by Rhea Kapoor. The actress paired her gorgeous gown with a diamond neckpiece.