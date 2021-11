Image credit: Instagram

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tie the knot

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have finally tied the knot on Monday (November 15). The couple have been in a relationship for over a decade now. Ending weeks of speculations and secrecy, the newly married couple finally treated their fans with their first wedding pictures. The two can be seen brimming with joy like never before. Take a look.