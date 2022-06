Nikki Tamboli is hot AF

Nikki Tamboli is one of the most popular names in the world of reality TV. She rose to fame with Bigg Boss 14 and was later seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Nikki is known for her sensuous beauty. Nikki loves to flaunted her curvy physique in photoshoots. And why not, she's a fitness freak and admirers herself for being a beauty. She knows it and she owns it like nobody! Here's a dekko at some bold and sensuous pics of Nikki Tamboli.