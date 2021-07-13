Image credit: Instagram/anupamaswathiofficial

Meet Telugu land’s latest sex symbol

TikTok may have been banned in India, but that hasn’t stopped some of its viral stars to find popularity elsewhere. One such name is Anupama Swathi, who has soon become famous as the latest, sizzling-hot ‘Telugu Aunty’ (a term used down South for referring to buxom, sexy women of a certain age), with her backless, saree pics and ultra-seductive poses, zooming her way into the hearts of many as a symbol of desire and passion.