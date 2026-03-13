Friday OTT Release (March 12–March 13): Made in Korea to Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, TOP movies and shows to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 and other platforms

1/7





Friday OTT Release This week's OTT release brings multiple new and interesting releases that will keep you entertained throughout the week. Here's the list of new releases.

2/7





Bharatha Mahasayulaku Wignyapathi- ZEE5 This Sankranthi entertainer is now coming to OTT, almost two months after its release on ZEE5. Kishore Tirumala directs the movie and features Ravi Teja, Dimple Hayathi, and Ashika Ranganath as lead characters. The film will stream on ZEE5 from March 13, 2026.

3/7





Funky 2- Netflix Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar will be seen in this Netflix comedy-drama film, Funky. Directed by Anudeep KV, the film did not do well at the box office. It will now be available to OTT viewers on Netflix on March 13, 2026.

Advertisement

4/7





Pookie - ZEE5 This light, entertaining romantic comedy follows a young couple. After a minor incident on the road, the two part ways. Over time, they realize that they are incomplete without each other.

5/7





Couple Friendly - Amazon Prime Video Santhosh Sobhan and Manasa Varanasi play the lead roles in the Amazon Prime Video Telugu romantic film Couple Friendly. Directed by Ashwin Chandrasekhar, the film is about a couple's relationship and the ups and downs in their lives. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video from March 13, 2026.

6/7





The Taj Story- Lionsgate Play The controversial Hindi film The Taj Story is now set to be released on OTT. Directed by Tushar Amrish Goyal, the film stars Paresh Rawal in the lead role. The film will stream in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on Lionsgate Play from March 13, 2026.

Advertisement

7/7



