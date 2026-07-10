Friday OTT releases (July 10): From Sunny Deol's Ikka to Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, 6 new movies and shows to binge this weekend

Balti – SonyLIV

Set along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, Balti combines sports, action and drama into one gripping story. Starring Shane Nigam, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, K. Selvaraghavan, Preethi Asrani and Poornima Indrajith, the film follows kabaddi player Udhayan, fondly known as Balti, whose life takes a dangerous turn after a tournament victory pulls him into the world of loan sharks and gang rivalries. As friendships are tested and survival becomes the ultimate goal, the film promises plenty of action and emotion.