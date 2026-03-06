Friday OTT Releases (March 6, 2026): Boyfriend On Demand to Young Sherlock, TOP 8 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and other platforms

1/9





Friday OTT Releases Many new films and web series have been released for the audience on OTT platforms this weekend. From romance, thrillers, drama and stories based on real events, this Friday's release list has something for every kind of audience.

Gandhi Talks Gandhi Talks, released on ZEE5, is a unique cinematic experiment. Director Kishore Pandurang Belekar's film does not have a single dialogue. The entire story moves forward with the expression and music of the artists. The music of the film is given by A. R. Rahman, which makes it a different experience.

Jab Khuli Kitaab The film Jab Khuli Kitaab, written and directed by Saurabh Shukla, also released on the same platform that is ZEE5. This is the story of a couple who have been married for 50 years. Their quiet life changes when an old secret from the past comes to light and the two have to rethink their relationship.

Young Sherlock The series Young Sherlock on Prime Video is based on the early life of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes. Director Guy Ritchie portrays Sherlock as a 19-year-old student who solves his early mysterious cases while studying at Oxford in the 1870s.

With Love The romantic film With Love released on Netflix shows the story of two old schoolmates. After meeting on a blind date several years later, the two try to resolve the unfinished matters of their past and gradually form new emotional relationships between them.

Boyfriend On Demand The Korean drama Boyfriend On Demand, in which Jisoo appears, is also streaming on Netflix. The story is about a webtoon producer who uses a virtual dating service. At first it seems just entertainment, but gradually the boundaries between digital and real relationships begin to blur.

Hello Bachhon The same platform that is Netflix has also come up with the series Hello Bachhon, which is said to be inspired by the life of Alakh Pandey. It traces the journey of a teacher who reached out to millions of students despite difficult circumstances and made a mark in the world of EdTech.

Subedaar The film Subedaar on Prime Video shows the story of a retired army officer trying to live a normal life. When a local mafia harasses his family and the people of the locality, he again resorts to his old courage and experience.

