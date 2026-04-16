Friday OTT releases: Toaster, Assi, Euphoria and more; what to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar this week

1/7





Toaster, 15th April A miserly man tries to retrieve a toaster he gifted after a couple calls off their wedding, but is inadvertently drawn into murder. It's available on Netflix, and the cast includes names like Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, and Archana Puran Singh.

2/7





Euphoria Season 3, 15 April Five years after high school, Rue's debts finally catch up with her. Cassie is well, doing something, and Nate is the same one among the lot. There 's a lot of role-playing, awkwardness, and the iconic Euphoria high that we've all missed ever since the last season. The internet is talking crazy ; you can catch it on Jio Hotstar and witness the mad performances by the talented ensemble of Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and others.

3/7





Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu, 15 April Penalized with a remote posting, CPO Anand enters the eerie Velloorkkatt forest for a rescue mission. Here, time bends, and nothing is what it seems. The cast includes Askar Ali, Sidharth Bharathan, Vineeth Kumar, Neethu Krishna, and others. It's available in Malayalam and Tamil, and you can watch it on Jio Hotstar.

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4/7





Margo's Got Money Troubles, 15 April The daughter of a former Hooters waitress and an ex-pro wrestler, Margo is a recent college dropout and aspiring writer. Faced with a new baby, a mounting pile of bills, and a dwindling number of ways to pay them, Margo must find a way forward. Starring the insanely talented Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Nick Offerman, it's available on Apple TV for you to catch.

5/7





Ustaad Bhagat Singh, 16 April Raised by a kind, principled teacher, Bhagat Singh becomes a fearless cop who risks everything by standing up to a corrupt politician and his heir. It's available on Netflix, and the cast includes Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela, and Raashii Khanna. It's available in multiple languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

6/7





Assi, 17 April A funny courtroom drama centers on unexplained sexual assault cases. An investigator and defense team fight to reveal shocking truths hidden beneath statistics and uncover the human cost behind the headlines. It's available on Zee5, and it stars an ensemble of Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa.

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7/7



