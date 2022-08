Image credit: Google

Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have worked together in movies like 3 Idiots and PK. Both the films were blockbuster at the box office. While they are one of the most successful actor-director duos, n personal front they are very good friends and share a great rapport with each other. Fans have been waiting to watch Aamir in a Rajkumar Hirani film again.