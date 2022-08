On-screen TV enemies who are friends in real: Rupali Ganguly-Alpana Buch

It's Friendship week going on and we are here with the list of celebrities who play enemies on-screen but are friends in real life. Oftentimes, the audience cannot differentiate between on-screen characters and off-screen/real-life people. And they feel the celebs would be just like their on-screen characters in real life too. A lot of TV celebs have broken that stereotype on various occasions. Let's have a look at On-screen TV enemies who are friends in real. From Rupali Ganguly and Alpana Buch of Anupamaa fame to Ayesha Singh-Aishwarya Sharma and Kishori Shahane of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more have made it to the list. First up, we have Anupamaa's Baa and Anu. Rupali aka Anupama and Alpana aka Baa don't get along because of Anu's modernism in the show. However, in real life, they both are friends who love making reels.