TV couples who were friends and then fell in love: Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes

It's Friendship Week we are celebrating! And what better than to fall in love with one's friend? Well, the best love stories start with friendship, don't you agree? Today, we will be having a look at such TV couples who used to be friends and then fell in love with each other. From Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt to Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes, Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni and more have made it to the list. First up, we have Anaya's parents, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor. Shaheer is a popular Tv actor whereas Ruchikaa is a producer. The two met and hit it off becoming friends and eventually falling in love. They got married in 2020 and welcomed a daughter, Anaya in 2021.