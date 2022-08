Image credit: Google

Kangana Ranaut-Karan Johar

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar were never close friends, but they were cordial with each other. However, things changed when Kangana on Koffee With Karan called Karan ‘movie mafia’ and ‘flag bearer of nepotism’. Since then there have been a lot of debates about nepotism, and Kangana takes a lot of digs at Karan quite often. We are sure these two can never be friends again.