Friendship Day 2022 is around the corner and since the pandemic has settled to a certain degree everyone's excited to catch up with friends. Well, trends in Bollywood have also changed. Earlier, it was considered that no two Bollywood actresses can be friends but not there are BFF gangs who are setting some serious friendship goals. And of course, they are glamorous to a great level. The best example is that of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora. The four make for the best BFF gang that we have ever seen in Bollywood. They can indeed be the Bollywood version of Sex In The City.