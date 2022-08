Ekta Kapoor - Anita Hassanandani

Ekta Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani's friendship is legendary. The latter has spoken about how Ekta Kapoor took her out of a phase when she was depressed. From helping her in the professional space to being a confidante, this is one bond we cherish. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill OOZES oomph in a vintage look; proves she is the perfect muse for any photographer [Video]