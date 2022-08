Image credit: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are the new BFFs in B-Town. The two young actresses have been taking trips together, and recently they left a strong mark with their camaraderie on Koffee With Karan 7. Well, Sara and Janhvi have just started, and it will surely be interesting to see them together on the big screen in a movie.