Real-life Bollywood friendships

In the fickle world of Bollywood, not many friendships off screen have stood the test of time. However, some have been a shining example of camaraderie, having survived their share of ups and downs. Moreover, when these friendships translate from screen to real life, they seem all the more special because of the indelible mark the onscreen avatars left on the public’s psyche. From Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor and more – here are ten Bollywood actors who became thick as thieves after sharing screen space in movies…