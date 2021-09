Image credit: Google

Beaumonde Towers apartment

According to reports, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently purchased a 5 BHK ground-plus-first floor bungalow in Alibaug for a whopping Rs. 22 crore. Here’s a look at some other things that Deepika owns. Her apartment in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi is worth a whopping Rs 40 crore. It is located on the 26th floor.