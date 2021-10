Image credit: Instagram

Ridiculously expensive things Prabhas owns

Prabhas is known as one of the highest paid actors in south for a reason. The immense success of his films has made him the superstar he is today. He now charges Rs 80 crore - 120 crore per movie. And if you wonder where Prabhas spends his money, let's take a look at the ridiculously expensive things the superstar owns.