Meet Rhea Kapoor, the bride with a difference

Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor got married to Karan Boolani on August 14, 2021. The bride chose white for her marriage ditching traditional colours like red, pink or orange. The high point of her wedding ensemble was a veil made of pearls and some gorgeous jewellery crafted by her mom, Sunita Kapoor. Namrata Soni who did the makeup for Sonam, also decked up Rhea for her special day. Here is a closer look at what went into Rhea Kapoor’s ensemble.