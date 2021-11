Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla

Aamir Khan revealed that he and Juhi Chawla had a fight over a petty issue on the sets of Ishq as he had said, “During the shoot of Ishq, we fought over a small issue. It was a petty one, but I think I was a little egoistic then. So I decided I will not speak to her again. Even on sets, I would keep a distance from her. I don’t know why I behaved that way. Even when she would come and sit beside me, I would walk out. I would go and sit at least 50 feet away from her. I never greeted her or bid her goodbyes. Only during the scene, if we were required to speak, I would talk to her. But it was only professional.”