Arjun Kapoor in Kabir Singh

Did you know the producers of Kabir Singh had picked up the rights of Arjun Reddy keeping Arjun Kapoor in mind? But it was director Sandeep Vanga who wanted to work with Shahid Kapoor. This is something Arjun had revealed himself. In an interview, he had said: The film needed Sandeep Vanga. There is a madness to that film, there is an inherent energy. It is a simple story but there was madness to the treatment. He (Sandeep) had already committed and he wanted to stick by his words and I respect that. I did not want my producers sitting around with the rights of the film and not making it out of me being in an ego tussle with anybody.