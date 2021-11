Image credit: Google

New show Kaamnaa

A new show called Kaamnaa on Sony was recently launched. Set in Bhopla the show is a story about the constant struggles faced by middle-class families. It is also in the news for reportedly being lifted from a Pakistani show called Meray Paas Tum Ho. As we are on the topic of copying, here’s a look at some Pakistani shows and films that are allegedly lifted from Indian films and shows.