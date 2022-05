Image credit: Instagram

Anil Sharma

Anil Sharma and Salman Khan worked together on Veer. However, later, reportedly, Salman Khan made statement saying that he did not have much faith in the director. Later, the director accepted that there were creative differences. To IANS, he had said: Salman was not just the main actor in ‘Veer’, he was also the writer. We had a lot of differences of opinion. The way he narrated the story and the way I perceived it as a director were different. Well, after all this, we wonder if they will work together again.