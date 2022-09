Image credit: Instagram

Bollywood actresses who refused to work with Salman Khan

Salman Khan is one of the most bankable superstars in Bollywood. He is a man with the midas touch that only his name is enough to turn a film into a massive hit. He has launched many newcomers into the industry and many actresses desire to share screen space with him. However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Twinkle Khanna and a few others have refused to work with him. Take a look.