Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shahid was reeling under the effects of heartbreak after breaking up with Kareena. When he was asked if he would work with Kareena, he said, If my director wants me to work with a cow, or a buffalo, as an actor—I'm ready to do it. I blame it on my being a good boyfriend. I was in a four-and-a-half year old relationship and was very committed. Now, I have learnt better. And I shall not be the most wonderful boyfriend. My most successful film Jab We Met, came when Kareena and I had broken up. I can only see it from a practical point of view. And I feel that some choices didn't work for me.