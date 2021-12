Image credit: Instagram

Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan

Social media has been abuzz with a debate around the pairing of Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in their upcoming film Atrangi Re. While Akshay is 54, Sara is 26. But this is not the first time that an older actor has romanced a much younger actress on screen. From Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Ranbir Kapoor, these celebs had grabbed many eyeballs thanks to their unconventional pairing. Take a look.