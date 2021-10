Gorkha

On Friday, Akshay Kumar announced his next project, Gorkha with a powerful poster, which is based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo. The actor tweeted, Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha - on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film.