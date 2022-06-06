Akshay Kumar's goof up in Samrat Prithviraj

The latest big Bollywood release is Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar's period drama Samrat Prithviraj. The film produced by YRF opened to some positive reviews, however, viewers soon started slamming the makers for distorting historical facts. One of the viewers also pointed out a major goof up. A viewer spotted white chest hair on Akshay Kumar even though the age of Samrat Prithviraj was 26. The tweet shared on social media read, 'Sam Siddiqui's review of 'Samrat Prithviraj'... Went to see Samrat Prithviraj today... 1. There were 10 people in the audience including us. 2. Prithviraj had white chest hair when he died at the age of 26.'