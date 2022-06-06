From Akshay Kumar's grey chesthair in Samrat Prithviraj to a cellular tower in Haider: Biggest goof-ups in Bollywood films that did got a lot of flak
From Akshay Kumar's grey chesthair in Samrat Prithviraj to a cellular tower in Haider: Biggest goof-ups in Bollywood films that did got a lot of flak
Akshay Kumar's latest film Samrat Prithviraj is in the spotlight because of certain alleged goof-ups made by the makers. Here's looking at other mistakes in other Bollywood films that did not go unnoticed.