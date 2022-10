Image credit: Instagram

Rekha and her gorgeous mole

We all are obsessed with beauty spots, aren't we? We love when there is a unique spot that adds to the beauty of the face. Well, many Bollywood actresses too flaunt their beautiful moles with grace. The obsession is so much that the evergreen actress Rekha has become famous for her mole above her upper lip. But did you know that this mole is not original? Yes, she herself had revealed that the mole is an artificial one. But there are quite a few other Bollywood actresses who have beauty spots. What do these spots signify? Let's read.