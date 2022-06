Mira Rajput Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor was on the receiving end after the couple announced their first pregnancy. She was trolled for becoming a mother at an early age. Shahid Kapoor had reacted to the same and said, 'I don't give importance to people who try to get importance by criticising those who are important. Just because she [Mira] got married early, doesn't mean she doesn't have an identity. Today, women do what they feel like doing. And, as men, we should respect that. Whether you are a working woman, housewife, young mother or a woman who chooses to have a child at a later stage in life, it's your decision. Mira and I are really happy. I wish people could be happy for those who are,' in an interview with Mid-day.