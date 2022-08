Allu Arjun

We all fell in love with Pushpa's emotions for Srivalli, didn't we? Well, in real life too, Allu Arjun aka Pushpa is as romantic as in the film. The actor married Sneha Reddy in 2011 and ever since then they have been the power couple in the industry. Quite often, Allu Arjun shares candid pictures with his wifey with mushy captions.