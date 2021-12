Image credit: Instagram

South Stars Who Rejected Big Bollywood Films

Many actors from down South have made their Bollywood debut in the past few years, and some will be seen in Hindi projects soon. But well, not all actors from the South are keen on making a career in Bollywood. They are happy with the films that they are doing in their respective languages. So, below is the list of actors from down South who have rejected some big Bollywood projects…