Pushpa - The Rule/ Pushpa 2

Today, we will be having a dekko at the list of Telugu films that are eagerly awaited by the fans. First up, we have Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The first instalment was a massive hit amongst the masses and fans across the country are eagerly awaiting the release of the second chapter of Pushpa. Various theories are being discussed online about the plot of Pushpa 2 and each is as interesting as the other. However, only the cast, crew and the director Sukumar know what Pushpa The Rule entails.