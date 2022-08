Pushpa: The Rule

Ormax media has shared the list of most-awaited Telugu and Tamil films. The list includes names of films that will release only from October 2022. In the list of most-awaited Telugu movies, Allu Arjun's film Pushpa: The Rule is at the top. Part 2 of Pushpa: The Beginning is among the most-anticipated films as fans are wanting to know what happens between Allu and Fahadh Faasil's characters. However, it seems that the wait is long for this film.