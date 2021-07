Image credit: Instagram/Katrina Kaif

The Diva

Katrina Kaif will turn 38 tomorrow. The gorgeous actress has given so many hits at the Box office and left everyone stunned with her hot looks. From entering as a complete outsider to making a name for herself in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif has had an amazing and inspiring journey. Before we all celebrate her special day tomorrow, here are some interesting and unknown facts about the lady. Not many know that her real name is Katrina Turquotte which was changed by Boom’s producer Ayesha Shroff to Katrina Kazi and then to Katrina Kaif because she felt that it was easier to pronounce.