Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan rightly owns the title of the King of Bollywood. He has come a long way in his journey and today he is the most loved celebrity ever. But all the name, fame and money are the outcome of the sweat, blood and dedication put in to reach the great heights. Shah Rukh Khan moved to Mumbai from Delhi in order to make a big name. But it did not come so easy to him. It is said that before entering Bollywood, SRK used to do basic jobs to make ends meet. He has even slept on the streets as he could not afford to stay in a hotel. His career took off when he appeared in the TV show Fauji and today, he is the proud owner of Mannat.