Image credit: Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan

Everything looks glamorous from the outside but Bollywood stars too have their own struggle. There have been ample stories of Bollywood stars who have suffered professionally but have bounced back. Here's looking at such stories. One of the biggest inspiring stories is of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He is among the richest celebrities but he has seen some dark days too. Before entering Bollywood, he was wan execute in a shipping company. He entered Bollywood and earned quite a lot of success till the early 2000s. But then, there was a time when he lost almost all his earnings. It is reported that Kaun Banega Crorepati put him back on track again.