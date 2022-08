From Ananya Panday in Liger to Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha; Actresses who weren’t the FIRST choice for their films Well like they say every character chooses their actor no matter what and these instances are proof. Recently in an interview Liger filmmaker revealed that how he wants Janhvi Kapoor to be the leading lady of the film as he was a big fan of Sridevi. But it was Karan Johar who told him to cast Ananya Panday in the film as he felt she was perfect for the role.