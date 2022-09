Divyanka Tripathi

Casting couch is prevalent in every field. However, it always makes it to the headlines when actors and actresses are concerned. It is now that the actors are openly talking and discussing the horrifying casting couch experiences that they have suffered over the years. There are many who have even bravely refused to compromise even though it would have led to great career opportunities. TV divas too have spoken about it. Among the top divas, Divyanka Tripathi had once opened up about her casting couch experience. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she mentioned that during her struggling phase, she was asked to spend time with a director to get a big break. In fact, she even revealed that she was told that her career will be ruined if she did not do so.