Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat who essayed the role of Samar in hit show Anupamaa remained to rule the headlines over the past few days. He has been removed from the show without being given any prior notice. Rumours suggest that it is because he breached the contract by singing up for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. He announced that working on Anupamaa was a nightmare and he did not want to be reduced to some character in the background. Well, his case reminds us of other TV stars who were fired from top TV shows for various reasons.