Celebs who exposed the TV industry: Paras Kalnawat

The recent one is Paras Kalnawat who exposed the dark side of working in the TV industry. He was tired of being made to stand in the background on his show, Anupamaa. And when he got an opportunity for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, he grabbed it. When he intimated the same to the makers of the show, Paras was given the example of Giaa Manek who was ousted from her show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Paras was asked to choose between Anupamaa and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. On the other hand, the production house terminated his contract by calling it a breach. Paras also recalled being called to work days after his father passed away as the other team members were absent due to a health scare as a result of COVID.